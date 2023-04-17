 Pune: PMC removes hoarding behind Maharshi Karve statue a day before birth anniversary of social reformer
Born on 18 April 1858, Dhondo Keshav Karve popularly known as Maharshi Karve was a social reformer in India in the field of women's welfare.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
After a 4-year fight by Pune's senior citizen Manisha Paranjpe, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Monday finally removed hoarding around the Karve Putla, a day before the birth anniversary of Maharshi Karve.

Born on 18 April 1858, Dhondo Keshav Karve popularly known as Maharshi Karve was a social reformer in India in the field of women's welfare. He founded the first women's university in India - SNDT Women's University. The Government of India awarded him with the highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1958.

The only statue of social reformer and educationist Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve in the city is in  Kothrud.

Paranjape had been fighting this battle since 2019. She had also held a signature campaign for the same. In her battle, Paranjpe was accompanied by former Kothrud MLA Dr Medha Kulkarni. Kulkarni took to Twitter and informed about the action by PMC on Monday. 

