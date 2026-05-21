Pune: PMC Orders Immediate Ban On Use Of Electric Stoves In Civic Offices Due To Rising Power Bills

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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued strict orders to immediately stop the use of electric stoves across all municipal offices following complaints of excessive and unnecessary electricity consumption, leading to rising power bills.

Taking serious note of repeated complaints regarding electricity misuse in PMC offices, Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajit Nair has directed officials and employees to discontinue the use of electric stoves with immediate effect. He has also warned of disciplinary action against officers and staff found responsible for excessive or unauthorised electricity usage.

According to civic officials, complaints from corporators and citizens highlighted widespread wastage of electricity within the PMC headquarters and other municipal offices. Despite government guidelines promoting energy conservation, several departments were reportedly using electrical appliances excessively.

The state government’s energy-saving guidelines direct offices to maximise the use of natural light and avoid unnecessary use of electrical lighting. Employees and officers are required to switch off lights, fans, computers, air-conditioning systems and elevators after office hours. Air-conditioners are also instructed to be maintained at temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

However, PMC officials observed that electric stoves are commonly used in several departments, contributing significantly to higher electricity bills over recent months. Inspections also revealed that fans, air-conditioners and lights often remain switched on even when officers or office bearers are absent.

Concerned over the large-scale wastage of power, the civic administration has decided to implement stricter monitoring measures. Complaints regarding unnecessary electricity consumption in officers’ and elected representatives’ offices were brought to the attention of Additional Commissioner Nair, prompting the new directive.

Officials noted that during meetings or when department heads are away from their offices, electrical equipment often continues running unattended. Following these observations, the administration issued detailed instructions to curb misuse.

Under the new order, all municipal offices must immediately stop using electric stoves and prioritise electricity conservation. Every department has been directed to appoint one employee as an energy coordinator responsible for ensuring that lights, fans, air-conditioners and other electrical equipment are switched off before leaving the office.

The order clearly states that any officer or employee found misusing electricity will face disciplinary action under administrative rules. PMC administration hopes the move will help reduce unnecessary power consumption and bring down rising electricity expenses.