Pune: PMC Faces Criticism Over Naming Baner Hospital After BJP Leader Bhimale’s Father | Facebook

Pune: A fresh controversy has broken out in the Pune Municipal Corporation after the civic body decided to name its newly built cancer hospital in Baner after the father of BJP leader and Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale.

The decision has drawn criticism from civic activists and local residents, with many questioning why multiple public properties are being named after the same individual. This is the second civic structure linked to Bhimale’s father to receive such recognition.

The issue surfaced just before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was scheduled to inaugurate the hospital, leading to political and public debate in the city.

According to reports, the cancer hospital was earlier planned for Salisbury Park, which falls under Bhimale’s ward. Later, the project was shifted to Baner along with the transfer of funds. Bhimale has stated that he played an important role in securing financial support for the hospital project.

However, civic activist Vinita Deshmukh strongly opposed the move and questioned the logic of naming several public properties after a single person. She pointed out that a civic garden in Salisbury Park had also earlier been named after Yashwantrao Bhimale despite opposition from local citizens.

Deshmukh said residents had protested when the garden was named after Bhimale’s father and argued that the same pattern was now being repeated with the cancer hospital. She appealed to the state government and the PMC administration to reconsider the decision.

The naming issue has also reportedly caused discomfort among some BJP workers, especially since Shrinath Bhimale represents the Salisbury Park area, while the hospital is located in Baner.

Earlier too, senior BJP leader Girish Bapat had reportedly expressed displeasure over the naming of the Salisbury Park garden after Bhimale’s father.

Sources in the PMC said the hospital’s name was finalised quietly and became public only shortly before the inauguration ceremony. Repeated attempts to contact Shrinath Bhimale for a response reportedly remained unsuccessful.