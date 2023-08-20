 Pune: PMC Declares Winners Of Property Tax Lottery
This initiative aims to encourage property owners within PMC's jurisdiction to pay their 2023-24 taxes on time.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
Pune: PMC's Property Tax Lottery Results On August 20 |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)annpuced results of the lottery draw on Sunday at Balveer Shirish Kumar Secondary School's 1st Floor Hall, Modern High School, opposite Police Colony.

This initiative aims to encourage property owners within PMC's jurisdiction to pay their 2023-24 taxes on time. As part of the lottery scheme, property owners who have paid their full taxes by the due date were eligible for the draw.

Exciting prizes were given to the lucky winners, including five petrol cars, 15 electric bikes, 15 mobile phones, and 10 laptopsat the hands of Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The event saw the participation of esteemed dignitaries, including Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Kunal Khemnar, Deputy Commissioner, Head of Taxation and Tax Collection Ajit Deshmukh, and other officials.

