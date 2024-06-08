Pune: PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale Conducts Inspection In Dhanori To Prevent Future Flood Risks (PHOTOS) |

Even before the monsoon sets in Pune, overflowing rainwater drains saw many residents complain of floodwater entering their homes. The situation was similar in other parts of the city. Videos of water flowing with great force were shared on social media. One of them showed a scooter being pulled by the water stream along with the rider. The viral video was from Dhanori, where a cloudburst-like rain caused flash floods on June 4. Not only Dhanori, Lohegaon and Kalyani Nagar areas also reported flash floods due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, along with Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, inspected the drains and monsoon lines in the Kalas and Dhanori areas on Friday.

During the inspection, it came to light that at Lakshmi Park on Dhanori road, a large amount of rainwater and soil from the army shooting range area, where there are a large number of old houses and the drainage channel is narrow, was flowing onto the road. The rain line was cleaned, and more lines were added. The work of laying iron rain nets has been taken up. After talking to the army officers, instructions were given to the concerned officers to plan for rainwater management in the area.

The wall of the drain near Ganga Aria society collapsed due to the pressure of rainwater. It was inspected by the officials of the construction department along with the commissioner. At that time, the citizens of the society presented their problems. He instructed the concerned authorities to take necessary action in this regard.