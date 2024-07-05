Pune: PMC Appoints Nodal Officers In View Of Zika Virus Outbreak | Pixabay

The Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to the Maharashtra government on June 3 in view of Zika virus outbreak. It has directed that health facilities and hospitals shall identify a nodal officer to monitor and act to keep the premises Aedes mosquito-free.

In response, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a letter to all ward offices and internal departments to appoint nodal officers to make hospitals and areas under them Aedes mosquito-free zones.

Accordingly, the Medical Superintendent/In-charge Medical Officer of PMC Hospital/Maternity Hospital is being appointed as Nodal Officer as per the official circular. This appointment is aimed at preventing the outbreak of the Zika virus.

The Nodal Officer will take appropriate action to keep the hospital premises Aedes mosquito-free. Additionally, the staff and appointed nodal officer will educate patients and their relatives visiting PMC hospitals about this initiative.

The letter by PMC states, "The Regional Medical Officer should supervise the said proceedings. The pest department and other staff should cooperate in this regard."