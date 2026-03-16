Pune Plans 'Low Emission Zones' In Shivajinagar, Peth Areas To Curb Pollution | Anand Chaini

In a move to curb rising air pollution in Pune, the district administration is considering implementing a "Low Emission Zone" in the Shivajinagar and Peth areas. A proposal to levy a special pollution fee on highly polluting vehicles entering these zones is currently under discussion.

During a meeting held at the District Collectorate, District Collector Jitendra Dudi directed that a detailed action plan be prepared for the same. The meeting was attended by Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, PMC Chief Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, senior officials from various departments and experts in transport planning.

According to information shared by the district administration, the proposed "Low Emission Zone" would initially cover Shivajinagar and parts of the Peth area. Vehicles with ‘Bharat Stage-3’ or older engine technology may be required to pay a daily pollution fee to enter these areas. Authorities are also considering strict penalties for vehicles that enter the zone without paying the required fee in advance.

In the next phase, the administration may extend the rule to ‘Bharat Stage-4’ vehicles and expand the Low Emission Zone to other parts of the city. Officials also discussed implementing the system through camera-based monitoring.

Apart from restrictions on polluting vehicles, the meeting also focused on improving pedestrian infrastructure, making footpaths more walkable, strengthening the public transport system, increasing bus services, and promoting cleaner alternative transport options for citizens.

The administration noted that several studies have identified vehicles as the primary source of air pollution in the city. A study conducted in 2020 found that nearly 46 per cent of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution in the Pune Metropolitan Region was caused by vehicular emissions.

Read Also 20 Civic Hospitals In Pune To Be Covered Under PMJAY And Phule Schemes

A 2023 survey further revealed that around 70 per cent of petrol, diesel and CNG vehicles operating in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad still use ‘Bharat Stage-4’ or older engines.

Studies also indicate that a car registered before 2000 emits pollution equivalent to nearly 11 'Bharat Stage-6' cars, while an old-technology truck can emit as much pollution as about 14 modern trucks. Additionally, emissions of fine particles from a ‘Bharat Stage-6’ diesel car are about 90 per cent lower than those from a ‘Bharat Stage-3’ diesel car.

The administration is expected to finalise the detailed plan after consultations with relevant departments and experts.