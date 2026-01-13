 Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Youth Strangled To Death By Friends Over Money Dispute During Trip In Tamhini Ghat
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Youth Strangled To Death By Friends Over Money Dispute During Trip In Tamhini Ghat

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Youth Strangled To Death By Friends Over Money Dispute During Trip In Tamhini Ghat

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Ganesh Bhagat (22, a resident of Bhosari, Pune). The accused against whom the case has been registered are Aniket Waghmare, Tushar Patole, and Prajwal Hambir

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Youth Strangled To Death By Friends Over Money Dispute During Trip In Tamhini Ghat | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident, a young man was murdered by his three friends over a financial dispute while they were on a trip to Mahabaleshwar. The deceased was from the Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune District.

The argument broke out while they were passing through the Tamhini Ghat, leading the three friends to strangle the victim inside the moving car. The Mangaon Police Station (under the Raigad Police Force) has arrested the accused in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Ganesh Bhagat (22, a resident of Bhosari, Pune). The accused against whom the case has been registered are Aniket Waghmare, Tushar Patole, and Prajwal Hambir.

Read Also
MHADA Pune Lottery For 4,186 Homes Stalled Again As Zilla Parishad Poll Code Kicks In: Check New...
article-image

According to the details, Aditya and the three accused were friends who had planned a trip to Mahabaleshwar. They were travelling in a car with registration number MH 12 XM 9448. Upon reaching the jurisdiction of Sanaswadi village in Mangaon Tehsil of the Raigad District in the Tamhini Ghat area, a dispute broke out among the four regarding money.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Surgeon Performs Rare Bilateral Partial Knee Replacement On 128.85-Kg Patient At Saifee Hospital, Enters India Book Of Records
Mumbai Surgeon Performs Rare Bilateral Partial Knee Replacement On 128.85-Kg Patient At Saifee Hospital, Enters India Book Of Records
'Visuals Do Not Reflect Values, Intent, Or Ethos': Ryan International School Clarifies After Bangladeshi Flag Video Sparks Protest In Nallasopara
'Visuals Do Not Reflect Values, Intent, Or Ethos': Ryan International School Clarifies After Bangladeshi Flag Video Sparks Protest In Nallasopara
Congress Birthday Campaign Rekindles Talk Of Priyanka Gandhi’s Bigger UP Role Ahead Of 2027
Congress Birthday Campaign Rekindles Talk Of Priyanka Gandhi’s Bigger UP Role Ahead Of 2027
Vasai–Virar Civic Elections 2026: ‘Some Politicians Are Dividing People’, Says Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur At Campaign Rally | VIDEO
Vasai–Virar Civic Elections 2026: ‘Some Politicians Are Dividing People’, Says Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur At Campaign Rally | VIDEO

The argument escalated to the point where Aniket, Tushar, and Prajwal together strangled Aditya with a rope inside the moving vehicle, resulting in his death. After the body was discovered, the Mangaon Police traced and arrested the accused. Further investigation is ongoing in this incident by the Raigad Police. The incident has shaken the whole Pune and Raigad districts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Youth Strangled To Death By Friends Over Money Dispute During Trip In Tamhini...
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Youth Strangled To Death By Friends Over Money Dispute During Trip In Tamhini...
Healthcare Crisis Exposed: Newly Elected NCP Corporator Shahutai Kamble Dies After 1-Hour Search For...
Healthcare Crisis Exposed: Newly Elected NCP Corporator Shahutai Kamble Dies After 1-Hour Search For...
Good News! MPSC Increases Vacancies For Maharashtra Gazetted State Services Exam 2025 From 385 To...
Good News! MPSC Increases Vacancies For Maharashtra Gazetted State Services Exam 2025 From 385 To...
Pune's Cold Wave To Ease As Temperatures Set To Rise In Next 48 Hours
Pune's Cold Wave To Ease As Temperatures Set To Rise In Next 48 Hours
Pune Municipal Polls: 12,000 Police Personnel Deployed, 90 Sensitive Polling Locations Identified
Pune Municipal Polls: 12,000 Police Personnel Deployed, 90 Sensitive Polling Locations Identified