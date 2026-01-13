Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Youth Strangled To Death By Friends Over Money Dispute During Trip In Tamhini Ghat | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident, a young man was murdered by his three friends over a financial dispute while they were on a trip to Mahabaleshwar. The deceased was from the Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune District.

The argument broke out while they were passing through the Tamhini Ghat, leading the three friends to strangle the victim inside the moving car. The Mangaon Police Station (under the Raigad Police Force) has arrested the accused in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Ganesh Bhagat (22, a resident of Bhosari, Pune). The accused against whom the case has been registered are Aniket Waghmare, Tushar Patole, and Prajwal Hambir.

According to the details, Aditya and the three accused were friends who had planned a trip to Mahabaleshwar. They were travelling in a car with registration number MH 12 XM 9448. Upon reaching the jurisdiction of Sanaswadi village in Mangaon Tehsil of the Raigad District in the Tamhini Ghat area, a dispute broke out among the four regarding money.

The argument escalated to the point where Aniket, Tushar, and Prajwal together strangled Aditya with a rope inside the moving vehicle, resulting in his death. After the body was discovered, the Mangaon Police traced and arrested the accused. Further investigation is ongoing in this incident by the Raigad Police. The incident has shaken the whole Pune and Raigad districts.