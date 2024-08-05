Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad Filled with Potholes: PCMC, PMC Try to Cover Up the Mess by Filling Them |

Both the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are facing criticism for the pothole-ridden roads in the city. In response, both civic bodies are trying to address the issue to mitigate the backlash.

The potholes have not only caused inconvenience but have also led to accidents in the area. The PMC reported that it filled 8,472 potholes between March 1 and August 1, while the PCMC has deployed a team to address the potholes as well.

Despite these efforts, the problems persist. Heavy rains have quickly eroded the temporary fixes, resulting in large, water-filled potholes across the city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PCMC sets up independent team

Additionally, an independent team has been appointed by PCMC to inspect all roads in the city and immediately fill any potholes found.

Due to ongoing heavy rain in Pimpri Chinchwad city, there have been numerous complaints about potholes and water accumulation on the roads. Commissioner Shekhar Singh has instructed the administration to address these issues promptly.

Mobile teams will be appointed at all zonal offices of the Municipal Corporation to fill potholes. Additionally, the Zonal Officer and Construction Executive Engineer will inspect the roads in their areas along with the concerned officers and employees under their authority. Singh emphasised that the action to fill potholes and ensure proper water drainage should be carried out swiftly by these teams. Citizens have been requested to cooperate with the administration.

The work of filling potholes is ongoing in the city. City Engineer Makarand Nikam stated that any illegal placement of construction materials on the roads, roadblocks, illegal digging, or ditches will result in punitive action against those responsible.