Pune: PCMC Commissioner Clarifies on Puja Khedkar's Disability Certificate, Read Details Here | File Photo

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh on Friday clarified regarding disability certificate issued to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar that although the report is signed by the chief of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Dr Rajendra Wable, it was prepared by the officials of the said Hospital.

"The opinion of the department head of the concerned department was considered, and an MRI report is not necessary for issuing a disability certificate and a disability certificate can be issued even after a medical physical assessment," he added.

The issuance of the disability had come under scanner after which the hospital had to submit the report.

This comes after Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's YCM Hospital sent a report to the Pune Collector concerning the disability certificate of Khedkar.

Additionally, he added that the company related to Puja Khedkar's family is unauthorised and has been set up in the red zone. "However, because the company is in the red zone, it cannot be dismantled soon. Most of the small and big companies in Pimpri Chinchwad are in the red zone, which creates difficulties in taking action," he added.