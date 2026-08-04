Pune: PCMC Cancels EV Charging Station Tender For Fourth Time After No Bidders Come Forward | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has cancelled its tender to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the city for the fourth time after it failed to receive any response from bidders. Civic officials said a fresh tender will be floated after revising the terms and conditions.

The civic body has been trying to establish public EV charging stations on a build-and-operate model since 2022. Despite repeated attempts and changes to the tender conditions, the project has failed to attract bidders.

What’s The Matter?

According to PCMC, the previous tender process had reached the final stage last year, but the selected private agency backed out before the work order could be issued. A fresh tender was floated later, but it also received no response, forcing the civic body to cancel it.

The city has more than 24 lakh registered vehicles, including around 1.5 lakh electric vehicles. While many EV owners charge their vehicles at home, the lack of public charging infrastructure remains a challenge, especially for those travelling longer distances.

Only 17 Private EV Stations…

At present, Pimpri-Chinchwad has only 17 private EV charging stations, located mainly at petrol pumps and other commercial premises.

The civic body has identified 21 locations for public charging stations. These include Old Pune-Mumbai Highway, Durgadevi Hill, Transport Nagari in Nigdi, Bird Valley at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Bajaj Auto, Kusti Sankul in Bhosari, Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Nehru Nagar, Chikhali, Sant Nagar Park in Kasarwadi, Kokane Chowk, the Sub-Regional Transport Office, Landewadi, Bhakti-Shakti in Nigdi, Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station, P.K. Chowk, Yoga Park in Pimple Saudagar, Rajmata Jijamata Park in Pimple Gurav, Vallabh Nagar, Auto Cluster and Rajarshi Shahu Park.

“The Municipal Corporation is trying to establish charging stations at 21 locations in the city. However, the tender has not received any response. We will issue a fresh tender after revising the terms and conditions,” said Anil Bhalsakale, Joint City Engineer, Electrical Department, PCMC.

What’s The Problem?

Civic officials said the project has struggled to attract private companies despite several changes to the tender conditions. Under the proposed model, PCMC will provide the land, while the selected agency will install, operate and maintain the charging stations. However, companies are hesitant to invest, as setting up fast chargers requires significant capital and may take years to recoup costs.

Officials said many EV owners prefer charging their vehicles at home, reducing the demand for public charging stations. Similar issues have also been reported in other cities, where low usage of public chargers has slowed plans to expand charging infrastructure.

Despite the repeated cancellations, PCMC said it remains committed to the project and will issue a fresh tender after revising the terms and conditions, as it aims to improve charging facilities across the city for EV users.