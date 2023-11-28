Pune: Pakistan, China Trying To Destabilise India's Internal Law And Order, Says Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (Rtd) |

"Given the strength and preparedness of the Indian Army, it is impossible to defeat them on the border or face to face. Bearing this in mind, enemy countries like China and Pakistan aim to achieve their objectives by undermining India's internal security and fostering divisions among us without engaging in warfare. Citizens should recognise this grave threat in due time," stated Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (Rtd). He made these remarks at a felicitation ceremony organised by Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-Op Society Ltd in Pune's Navi Peth.

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries including Brigadier Hemant Mahajan (Rtd), Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-Op Society Ltd Founder President Kiran Thakur, Vice President Ajit Gargatti, and Pune Divisional Chief Sushil Jadhav. Additionally, a gathering of ex-military officers, distinguished guests, and citizens attended the event.

Thakur introduced Shekatkar at the beginning of the program, highlighting his unwavering dedication to the nation. Thakur commended Shekatkar's commitment to ongoing studies and research endeavours even after retirement, noting his accomplishment of earning three doctorates. Chief guest BT Pandit also lauded Shekatkar's illustrious career, describing him as akin to a younger brother in his esteem.