Pune: NCP-SP Protest At Vaikunth Crematorium On Monday Over Neglect, Poor Facilities | AI

Pune: The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) will stage a sit-in protest at Vaikunth Crematorium on Monday, Nov 30, demanding urgent improvements in its maintenance and facilities. Party leaders Vishal Tambe and Shrikant Patil will lead the protest, which is scheduled to begin at 9 am.

In a representation highlighting the poor condition of the crematorium, the party alleged that the authorities had neglected one of Pune’s most important cremation facilities despite it accounting for nearly 44% of the total funerals conducted in the city. It pointed out several shortcomings, including unhygienic conditions at both the traditional wood-burning and electric cremation facilities, poor upkeep of halls, inadequate seating arrangements and accumulation of garbage across the premises.

The representation also highlighted the poor condition of the electric crematorium, alleging that the halls have cobwebs, peeling paint and inadequate seating facilities. The party also described the area used for the ‘Visava’ facility and the premises where Dashakriya rituals are performed as unhygienic. It further alleged that the authorities do not clear garbage regularly and that stray dogs roam freely within the crematorium premises.

The party said it had made repeated efforts to improve the facilities, including seeking the construction of a tin shed to protect visitors from rain. However, it claimed that the authorities constructed the shed only after three Municipal Commissioners had been appointed during the period in which the party repeatedly raised the issue. The party also submitted a separate letter seeking adequate lighting under the shed, as the area remains dark during the morning hours.

The party claimed that it had also brought the issue to the attention of former Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil and Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure through discussions and written representations. However, it alleged that the authorities had taken no comprehensive steps to address the problems.