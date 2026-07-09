Pune NCP-SP Leader Goes Half-Naked To Protest Builder's Illegal Wall, Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

A video of an NCP-SP leader going half-naked in protest against a builder in front of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar has gone viral on social media.

According to the information received, NCP-SP leader Amol Pardeshi was protesting against an alleged illegal wall allegedly built by a builder in the Upper Indiranagar area of Pune. Pardeshi alleged that the administration was not taking action against the builder. Consequently, he staged a half-naked protest in front of Pawaskar.

Compound wall collapses

A compound wall of a residential society in Bhukum village of Mulshi taluka in Pune district collapsed following heavy rain on Sunday evening. The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, didn't result in any injuries.

According to the CCTV footage, the wall collapsed around 8:34pm after the incessant rain weakened the structure. The footage shows the wall suddenly giving way and crashing onto the open area outside the society.

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Fortunately, no one was passing by at the time of the incident. Parked vehicles also narrowly escaped damage as the wall collapsed on the opposite side of the society.