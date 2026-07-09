Pune NCP-SP Leader Goes Half-Naked To Protest Builder's Illegal Wall, Video Goes Viral

A video of an NCP-SP leader going half-naked in protest against a builder in front of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar has gone viral on social media.
According to the information received, NCP-SP leader Amol Pardeshi was protesting against an alleged illegal wall allegedly built by a builder in the Upper Indiranagar area of Pune. Pardeshi alleged that the administration was not taking action against the builder. Consequently, he staged a half-naked protest in front of Pawaskar.
Compound wall collapses
A compound wall of a residential society in Bhukum village of Mulshi taluka in Pune district collapsed following heavy rain on Sunday evening. The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, didn't result in any injuries.
According to the CCTV footage, the wall collapsed around 8:34pm after the incessant rain weakened the structure. The footage shows the wall suddenly giving way and crashing onto the open area outside the society.
Fortunately, no one was passing by at the time of the incident. Parked vehicles also narrowly escaped damage as the wall collapsed on the opposite side of the society.