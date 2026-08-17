Pune: NCP-SP Demands Scrapping Of PMC’s Water Hyacinth Tender; Supriya Sule Targets Govt Over Potholes

NCP-SP Demands Scrapping Of PMC’s Water Hyacinth Tender; Supriya Sule Targets Govt Over Potholes | FPJ Photo

Pune: The NCP-SP on Monday staged a protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters, demanding cancellation of the civic body’s tender for removing water hyacinth from city water bodies and immediate action to make Pune's roads pothole-free.

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The protesters alleged that the tender was unnecessary as recent rains had already washed away a substantial amount of the aquatic weed from water bodies. They questioned why the civic body was spending public money on repeated removal drives instead of addressing the root cause of the problem.

Water hyacinth, locally referred to as jalparni, is an invasive aquatic weed that spreads rapidly across stagnant or polluted water. Dense growth can obstruct water movement, reduce dissolved oxygen and contribute to mosquito breeding and other ecological problems. PMC has been undertaking mechanical removal of the weed from the Mula-Mutha river and city lakes as part of its water-body management efforts.

A PMC Environment Department tender floated in December 2025, for instance, sought an agency to mechanically remove water hyacinth from Pashan Lake on an outsourcing basis. The tender was valued at ₹74.99 lakh, with a 365-day work period.

The repeated removal of the weed has nevertheless raised questions over its effectiveness. In December 2025, PMC decided to allocate ₹2.5 crore for another mechanised removal drive — ₹1 crore for the Mula-Mutha river and ₹1.5 crore for Pashan and Katraj lakes. The civic body cited the spread of the weed and concerns over mosquito breeding, while residents questioned why the problem continued to recur.

PMC’s submissions before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) have also recorded its efforts to tackle water hyacinth. In an April 2024 report submitted in an NGT matter, the civic body stated that preliminary results of a bio-enzyme treatment showed the weed drying within four days. However, it said it would consider using the product in future only after receiving a no-objection certificate from the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow. The NGT subsequently sought further scientific examination of such treatment.

The issue gained fresh political traction after allegations in June that PMC had spent ₹7.97 crore on mechanical water-hyacinth removal over four years, while opposition leaders claimed the actual expenditure was around ₹16.61 crore and sought verification of payments to contractors.

NCP-SP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said, “This is not needed at all, and this is clearly misuse of Punekars' money. PMC should take this tender back or else we will step out on the roads and protest.”

Sule also criticised the condition of roads across Maharashtra, saying the problem was not restricted to Pune. “It’s all over the state; it’s not only Pune. Anywhere you go in Maharashtra, you have to find a road where there are no potholes. It’s unfortunate that this entire so-called infrastructure government…” she said.

Referring to the condition of roads in Nashik ahead of the Kumbh preparations, Sule questioned the state government’s infrastructure priorities.

“If you remember, BJP had a campaign, I would really, with full humility, like to ask the BJP today, where has our Maharashtra and its roads gone? It’s unfortunate that this entire so-called infrastructure government… you see what’s happening in Nashik. I mean, so much money has been put in for Kumbh. You see the state of the roads, everyone is noticing it. It’s really sad and heartbreaking to see where Maharashtra is going,” she said.