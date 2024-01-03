Pune: NABL Accredits GHRCEM's Material Testing Lab | File Photo

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Lab (NABL) has granted accreditation to the Material Testing Lab of GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management (GHRCEM) in Pune.

The accredited lab at GHRCEM conducts an array of tests on construction materials, encompassing concrete, steel, bricks, and paving blocks. Adhering to the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard, the lab ensures that the certificates issued are universally valid across various structural agencies under the governments of India and Maharashtra. This endorsement holds significant value for the construction industry, particularly in testing concrete and steel structures.

Prominent among the lab's testing machines are the Universal Testing Machine (digital), the Compressive Testing Machine, and other high-precision instruments. These cutting-edge machines significantly contribute to the accuracy and precision of the testing processes conducted at GHRCEM.

Dr RD Kharadkar, campus director at GHRCEM, stated, "NABL, recognised as the apex quality board by the government of India, bestows its accreditation upon organisations meeting stringent quality standards. This accreditation not only establishes GHRCEM as a leader in civil material testing but also enables the institution to engage in comprehensive consulting and research activities. The NABL accreditation unlocks new avenues for collaboration and recognition in the realm of civil material testing."

The entire civil engineering team, along with Dr SG Ban (Technical Manager) and Dr AG Dahake (Quality Manager), dedicated significant efforts to attain the NABL accreditation.

Sunil Raisoni, Chairman, Raisoni Group of Institutions, and Shreysh Raisoni, Executive Director, Raisoni Group of Institutions, extended their congratulations to every individual involved in securing the NABL accreditation.