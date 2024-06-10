Pune: Murlidhar Mohol Is New Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation

Pune: Murlidhar Mohol Appointed Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation | Twitter/@mohol_murlidhar

Newly-elected Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol will be new Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation.

Mohol is a first-time MP. The BJP won the Pune Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time as he defeated Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar by more than 1.23 lakh votes.

Who is Mulrlidhar Mohol?

Mohol, a former Pune Mayor, served as the saffron party's election in-charge for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

In recent times, he has actively fostered community ties by organising diverse cultural and sports events. These initiatives include arranging events like the ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ and orchestrating large-scale blood donation drives, among others.

Mohol's close association with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule likely played a role in the decision to nominate him.

He started his political career in the BJP three decades ago. He was elected to the civic body and was also mayor of the city.