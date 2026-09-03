Pune Municipal Corporation Trains 118 Medical Staff In Timely Snakebite Management |

Pune: With snakebite cases continuing to pose a serious public health challenge, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a special training programme for its medical officers and staff on the timely management of snakebite cases.

The workshop was organised by the Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU) of the PMC Health Department on Wednesday. A total of 118 medical officers, employees and MSU staff attended the programme.

Renowned snakebite expert Dr Sadanand Raut, who has worked extensively in treating snakebite victims, guided participants on identifying clinical symptoms and initiating treatment without delay. He also explained the appropriate use and dosage of Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) and the Rule of 10 during treatment.

Dr Raut said, "If a patient receives appropriate treatment in time, even a severe snakebite can be managed and the patient’s life can be saved."

The workshop also highlighted the need to tackle superstition and delays in seeking medical care, which can worsen outcomes. Dr Raut stressed that snakebite has been declared a notifiable disease by the Centre and the Maharashtra government.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, Officer-in-Charge, MSU and Assistant Health Officer, said, "The training will help medical staff provide more effective and timely treatment to snakebite patients coming from the city as well as rural areas."

The programme also focused on the WHO’s goal of reducing snakebite-related deaths by 50% by 2030.