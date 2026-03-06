Pune Municipal Corporation To Hold Engineers Responsible For Illegal Constructions | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to hold junior and assistant engineers responsible for illegal constructions in the city. The decision was discussed in the Standing Committee meeting after action was taken against unauthorised buildings in Lohegaon and Viman Nagar.

Recently, PMC demolished several five- to seven-storey illegal buildings in these areas. During the meeting, members questioned how such large structures were allowed to come up without intervention from civic officials.

Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale said engineers will be held accountable if unauthorised constructions occur in their respective areas in the future.

A detailed discussion was also held regarding illegal constructions in Kharadi, Viman Nagar and Lohegaon. Members asked why action is taken only after buildings are completed and sold instead of stopping them during the construction stage.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram assured that appropriate action would be taken and responsibility would be fixed.

The Standing Committee also suggested forming a team to monitor illegal constructions and conduct weekly reviews. If such constructions occur, the concerned officials will be held responsible.

Meanwhile, Vadgaon Sheri–Lohegaon area corporator Suhas Tingre alleged that some municipal employees take photographs of unauthorised constructions but fail to issue notices or take action. He has demanded an inquiry and action against the concerned employees.