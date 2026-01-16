Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Ajit Pawar's NCP Wins 3 Seats, BJP Bags 1 In Ward No 7 (Gokhale Nagar-Wakdewadi) | Anand Chaini

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sweeping almost all the wards in Pune, the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won three seats in Ward No. 7 (Gokhale Nagar–Wakdewadi), while the saffron party bagged the remaining seat.

BJP’s Nisha Manwatkar won from the ‘A’ seat, while NCP candidates Anjali Orse, Nilesh Nikam and Datta Bahirat won from the ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ seats, respectively.

Ward No. 7 recorded a voter turnout of 49.76%. A total of 40,260 voters cast their votes, which included 20,330 male voters, 19,919 female voters and 11 transgender voters.

Meanwhile, polling took place in Pune for 163 seats, as two BJP candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly and the polling process continued, they added.