Pune: Mula River Bridge Between Wakad-Balewadi In Final Stages Of Completion |

Pune: The bridge being constructed over the Mula River between Kaspate Chowk in Wakad and Balewadi is finally nearing completion. Once operational, this project will provide significant relief to the transportation system in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune.

This bridge, directly connecting Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will save travel distance and time. It is also expected to help control traffic congestion on the main road used by commuters travelling from areas like Pimple Nilakh, Ravet, Wakad, and Chinchwad towards Balewadi.

The bridge work within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits has already been completed, but the remaining work towards Balewadi was delayed due to land acquisition issues. However, these obstacles are being resolved, and the work is likely to be completed in the next few days. This bridge will directly connect Wakad and Balewadi. This will greatly benefit citizens travelling to IT parks, residential complexes, educational institutions, and commercial areas, providing a smoother commute.

Currently, this route serves as an alternative to the existing roads, and the new bridge will reduce traffic congestion and provide a more convenient route. This work has been undertaken under the 'Smart City' project, and the construction of the bridge over the Mula River in Pimpri-Chinchwad city has already been completed. Therefore, this project is considered important for strengthening infrastructure. It is also expected to provide some relief from traffic congestion and vehicle crowding.

However, there is a court case pending regarding a 30-foot stretch of land within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, causing difficulties in using the bridge even after its completion. The landowner has filed a case against the Pune Municipal Corporation regarding compensation, and has consequently dumped debris on the bridge. This is causing obstacles in the final stages of the work, and the administration needs to find a solution to this problem.