Pune: 'Modi Hatava, Desh Vaachva' posters in city (Watch Video)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a nationwide 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' poster slogan in 11 languages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a part of the movement, AAP members in Pune have launched a poster campaign in the city.

The posters in the Marathi language reading "Modi hatava, Desh vaachva" (Remove Modi, Save Country) have been put up on city flyovers, bus stops, and various other locations.

Earlier, AAP workers had put up posters of, 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' all over the national capital. Taking cognisance of the matter, the police filed 49 FIRs and had arrested six people, including the owners of two printing press firms. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that all the state units of the party have been asked to paste the posters in their respective areas. Criticising the arrests, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that even the British did not arrest those who put posters against them during the Freedom movement. He said, "Even before independence, when freedom fighters used to put up posters, no FIRs were filed or actions taken against them by the British. Bhagat Singh had pasted many posters during British rule, not a single FIR was registered against him." BJP supporters, on the other hand, put up posters of, 'Arvind Kejriwal Ko Hatao, Delhi Bachao', in several areas of Delhi.

