Pune: MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Asks Supporters To Remove PM’s Photo From An Institute; BJP Objects |

Pune: A political controversy erupted in Pune on Monday after MNS leader Amit Thackeray asked his supporters to remove a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the office of a government polytechnic institute.

Thackeray was visiting educational institutions in Pune and had gone to the polytechnic institute to meet the principal and inspect the mess and hostel facilities. During his visit, he objected to the photograph of the Prime Minister being displayed next to a photograph of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The wall also had photographs of Dr BR Ambedkar and President Droupadi Murmu. Despite this, Thackeray asked his supporters to remove the Prime Minister’s photograph.

The incident soon triggered a political reaction from the BJP. Ganesh Bidkar, Leader of the House in the Pune Municipal Corporation, criticised the move and said photographs of national leaders are displayed in government offices as per official protocol.

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“These photographs are installed in every government establishment as per protocol. However, MNS workers have shown political immaturity by removing the photograph of the Prime Minister,” Bidkar said.

The incident took place during Thackeray’s visit to educational institutions in the city. He was reportedly questioning the college administration over various issues when he noticed the photographs in the office.

The removal of the photograph has now led to a fresh political dispute between the MNS and BJP, with the latter questioning the action taken by Thackeray and his supporters.