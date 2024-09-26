 Pune Metro To Run As Usual Today; District Court-Swargate Stretch Opening Delayed, Virtual Inauguration Possible
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Pune today (September 26) to inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate underground stretch, the District Court Metro Station was supposed to be closed to the public from 1:30pm. However, with the cancellation of PM Modi's visit, metro service will continue as usual.

In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Pune Metro stated, "Ongoing heavy rainfall in Pune has significantly affected daily life, making it difficult for citizens to attend the inauguration ceremony. As a result, the opening of the underground metro route from District Court Metro Station to Swargate Metro Station has been postponed. Therefore, the changes announced for metro passenger service on September 26, 2024, have been cancelled. Metro services will continue as usual. All passengers are requested to take note of this!"

Meanwhile, due to the cancellation of PM Modi's visit, the opening of Pune Metro's District Court-Swargate stretch has been delayed. Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations) at Pune Metro, said, "The on-site inauguration is on hold as of now. So, the public service of Pune Metro from District Court to Swargate will not start until the official inauguration. However, high-level discussions are ongoing."

Reportedly, Pune Metro is in talks with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to explore the possibility of conducting the inauguration in virtual mode, as all preparations have been completed, and the service could be opened to the public.

