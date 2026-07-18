Pune Metro Line 3 Update: Hinjawadi-Balewadi Passenger Services Likely To Start Next Week | Anand Chaini

Pune: Passenger services on the first phase of Pune Metro Line 3 between Hinjawadi and Balewadi are likely to begin within the coming week, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol has said on Saturday.

The launch, which was expected in mid-July, was delayed due to technical and safety clearances.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), Janak Garg, inspected the 13.3-km stretch between July 5 and July 9. During the inspection, the team suggested a few minor technical changes. Metro authorities completed the required work and submitted a compliance report. The final safety certificate is expected within the next two to three days.

The first phase will connect Maan in Hinjawadi to Balewadi over a distance of 13.3 km and include 12 stations. Initial fares are expected to start at around Rs 12. The corridor is expected to benefit thousands of commuters, particularly IT professionals travelling to Hinjawadi, while reducing traffic congestion in Hinjawadi Phases 1, 2 and 3, Wakad and Balewadi.

The project had missed its earlier target of starting operations on July 15. Mohol said he reviewed the matter with senior railway and metro officials in Delhi to speed up the remaining approvals and ensure all safety requirements were met before opening the line for passengers.

Read Also Pune Metro Line 3 Launch Delayed As Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Corridor Awaits Safety Clearance

After the first phase becomes operational, work will focus on the second phase between Balewadi and District Court in Shivajinagar.

Authorities are aiming to complete this section by the end of August. Once the entire 23-km Metro Line 3 is operational, it will provide a direct rail link between Pune city and the Hinjawadi IT hub, significantly reducing travel time for daily commuters.