 Pune Metro Increases Service Frequency with New Yerwada Station Opening: Read Details Here
Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Yerwada Metro Station on Wednesday officially commenced passenger service. In celebration of this occasion, Pune Metro has increased the frequency of trains on both the Aqua and Purple routes.

During peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm), the frequency on both routes has been improved from 7.5 minutes to 7 minutes, meaning trains will now be available every 7 minutes. This increase in frequency has resulted in four additional trips on each route.

Off-peak hours trips

Previously, the Purple route, from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to District Court, operated a total of 113 trips. Starting from 21st August 2024, this has been increased to 117 trips. Similarly, the Aqua route, from Vanaz to Ramwadi, has seen an increase from 114 to 118 trips.

During off-peak hours (6 am to 8 am, 11 am to 4 pm, and 8 pm to 10 pm), the metro frequency will remain at 10 minutes, as it was before.

On this occasion, Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar stated, "The increase in metro trips and frequency will benefit passengers by reducing their waiting time at metro stations. The additional 8 trips during peak hours will allow more citizens to travel conveniently by metro."

