Pune: Mentally Challenged Woman Sexually Assaulted In Parvati Area; Police Launch Manhunt | Sourced

Pune: A shocking case of sexual assault involving a mentally challenged woman has surfaced in the Parvati area of Pune, sparking widespread outrage across the city. The perpetrator reportedly took advantage of the victim’s mental condition and vulnerability to commit the crime after threatening her.

Parvati police have officially registered a criminal case and formed multiple investigation teams to track down the accused, who is currently on the run.

The incident came to light after the relatives of the victim approached the Parvati Police Station to file a formal complaint. According to the family, the accused was well aware of the woman’s mental state and her inability to defend herself.

He allegedly used this helplessness to his advantage and forced himself upon her. The police have already conducted a medical examination of the victim and are currently in the process of recording her statement to strengthen the legal case.

Upon receiving the report, senior police officials visited the crime scene to inspect the area and gather initial evidence. Authorities have confirmed that the accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the law.

Investigation Ongoing…

Specialised police teams are now tracking his movements through local intelligence and technical surveillance. The police department has assured the public that the investigation is moving at a fast pace and an arrest is expected shortly.

This latest atrocity has caused a significant stir in the Parvati locality and across Pune, which is traditionally known as the “Cradle of Education". Residents are expressing deep concern over the rising crime rate and frequent reports of violence against women.

The recent activities of the ‘Koyta Gang’ and similar criminal incidents have left many citizens feeling shaken and worried about their safety.

Local community members are now demanding the strictest possible action against the perpetrator to serve as a deterrent. There is a growing sense of resentment in society regarding the safety of mentally vulnerable individuals. While the police continue their search for the suspect, citizens are calling for more effective patrolling and better security measures to prevent such heinous crimes from recurring in the city.