Pune: March-End Work Rush By PMC Triggers Chaos; Citizens Struggle With Dust & Traffic | Representational Image

Pune: A sudden surge in civic works across the city, ahead of the March 31 financial year deadline, has left residents distressed, with dust, traffic jams, and dug-up roads becoming a daily reality.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has accelerated multiple pending projects to utilise funds before the end of the financial year 2025-26. Drainage lines, water pipelines and roadworks have been started at the same time in several areas. However, the lack of planning has caused major inconvenience to citizens.

According to available details, across Pune, roads have been dug up simultaneously, including narrow internal lanes and main roads. This has led to heavy congestion, increased accident risks and unhygienic conditions. In some places, sewage water from half-completed work is spilling onto streets, raising health concerns.

Many residents have also questioned why recently built cement roads are being dug up again. In several cases, projects that were pending for months have suddenly been taken up together, adding to the chaos.

In Ward Nos. 7 and 8 areas, such as Kasturba Gandhi Wasahat, Indira Wasahat and nearby localities, residents say drainage work has been going on continuously for the past ten days. The work is being carried out on narrow roads, making daily travel difficult for office-goers, students and senior citizens.

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Locals Submit Complaint to PMC Chief

Citizens have alleged that a road connecting Shridhar Junawane Path to Ganeshkhind Road was completed just three years ago, and drainage work had already been done earlier.

Locals have raised concerns that the current work may be aimed at clearing bills rather than actual need. A complaint has been submitted to the PMC Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram.

PMC officials said the work is necessary to complete an incomplete pipeline and improve drainage flow in the area. Junior Engineer Parag Sawarkar stated that new pipelines are being laid to ensure proper water flow and that contractors have been instructed to complete the work quickly with safety measures in place.

Despite this, residents say the unplanned execution has made daily life difficult, with no clear timeline for relief as the March-end rush continues.