Pune: Mango Festival Celebrated with Devotion at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust |

On the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust, India's first public Ganpati Mandal, celebrated the Mango Festival with fervour and devotion. On this auspicious occasion, devotees offered a bountiful array of mangoes to the idol of Lord Ganesha, seeking his blessings and benevolence.

The festivities unfolded at the sacred precincts of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Temple, where devotees gathered to partake in the joyous celebrations. Amidst the spiritual ambiance, the ceremonial Aarti of Ganpati Bappa was conducted with utmost reverence by Akash Gorkha, the international boxer of the MIGS Boxing Club. Gorkha, who clinched the gold medal at the International Asian Boxing Championship in Kazakhstan, was accompanied by his mentor, Coach Umesh Jagdale.

Dr. Bhushan Rakh joined the celebration

The occasion also witnessed the presence of Dr. Bhushan Rakh, a distinguished gynaecologist renowned for his exemplary social endeavours. Dr Rakh's altruistic gesture of bearing the entire delivery cost for women giving birth to baby girls at his hospital has earned him widespread admiration and reverence. As prayers were offered to the divine idol of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati, the congregation expressed heartfelt wishes for the continuation of Dr. Rakh's noble mission.

Leading the assembly was Sanjeev Javale, Chairman of the Mandal, who graced the occasion along with trustees, officials, and volunteers. In a poignant moment, Punit Balan, Festival Chief and Trustee of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust, shared his joy in serving both the devotees and the community. He announced that the mangoes offered as prasad would be distributed to the students of Balgram Society Children's Village at Yerawada and Bal Shikshan Manch at Maharshinagar as a sign of the trust's commitment to social welfare.

Punit Balan said, "The offering of mangoes to Bappa during the mango season is a big celebration for all, including the devotees. The same offering will be given as prasad to the students of Balgram Society Children's Village at Yerawada and Bal Shikshan Manch at Maharshinagar tomorrow. I feel very happy that I am getting the fortune to serve the devotees and society through Bappa."