Pune Man Uses Biscuits To Decorate Wedding Car, Photos Go Viral | X/@saloniigavde

A Pune man has taken wedding car decoration to an entirely new level by ditching traditional flowers for biscuits. Photos of the uniquely decorated car have gone viral on social media, leaving netizens amused and curious about the unusual yet creative idea.

Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), a user said that the man used biscuits for decorations because his would-be wife likes eating them. "Idc what you say, but Pune men are the best partners. My colleague legit used biscuits as wedding car decor because his girl likes eating them! I’m crying," read the tweet.

Meanwhile, netizens loved the sweet gesture.

"That’s real love, remembering even the little things that make your person smile," commented a user. "Men in love are some of the best creatures you'll ever see," another user wrote.

A third user joked, "I bet he was not able to reach wedding destination safely without beggars stealing it away every traffic light." "Pune aur best partners? Something ain’t right here," a fourth user stated.

Check out the reactions below:

