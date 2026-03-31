Pune: Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Relinquishes Southern Command After Transformative Tenure, To Take Charge As VCOAS | Sourced

Pune: Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM relinquished command of the Southern Command on March 31, 2026, concluding an illustrious tenure marked by strong operational focus, institutional transformation and a firm commitment to building a future-ready force.

On the occasion, the Army Commander paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Southern Command War Memorial. He then reviewed a Guard of Honour at the Headquarters Southern Command.

During his tenure, Lt Gen Seth emphasised maintaining high operational standards while steering the Command towards modernisation and preparedness for emerging challenges.

In his message to all ranks of Southern Command, he exhorted personnel to sustain the Command’s operational edge. He highlighted the importance of embracing technology absorption, refining warfighting capabilities for multi-domain operations and strengthening the foundation of a future-ready force.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth will assume the appointment of Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) with effect from April 1, 2026.