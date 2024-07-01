Pune: Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh Relinquishes Southern Army Command (PHOTOS) |

Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh relinquished the Southern Army Command on Sunday as he superannuated after 40 years of service. In a ceremony on his departure, the Army Commander paid homage to the Bravehearts by laying a wreath at the Command War Memorial in Pune.

Singh had assumed the command of this formation as its 50th Army Commander on November 1, 2022. "During his 20 months as an Army commander, he consistently demonstrated operational excellence through a combination of strategic foresight, decisive leadership, and an emphasis on jointmanship and integration," read a Southern Command press release.

"For ensuring the operational preparedness and readiness of command, he successfully executed significant joint military exercises involving training with foreign armies like those of Africa, France, Sri Lanka, and UAE, and also with other services like the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and paramilitary organisations. As the Army Commander of the largest command of the Indian Army, which also has three Naval Commands and four Air Force Commands in its Area of Responsibility, his involvement was significant in ensuring synergy and interoperability with all three services. Major exercises, including Tri Shakti Prahar and Bharat Shakti, were conducted in the desert sectors," it added.

"Apart from enhancing the operational efficiency of the formation manyfold, his focus was also on enhancing the physical and mental well-being of all ranks under his command. He initiated numerous programmes for stress management, mental health support, and resilience training through various yoga sessions and personally endorsed the same, underscoring his commitment to the holistic well-being of all ranks," the release further read.

"Under his leadership, the Southern Command witnessed significant investments in infrastructure development, including hospitals, medical facilities, and training centres. His environmental initiatives aligned with government policies and other sustainability projects. Under his vision, Southern Command has undertaken the pioneering initiative of achieving ‘Net Zero Southern Command’ status," it concluded.