Pune Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 12PM Update: BJP's Murlidhar Mohol Leads By 23,195 Votes Over Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar |

Pune is one of the keenly watched Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol is leading by 23,195 votes over Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar as per the 12pm update. Currently, Mohol has 1,25,303 votes while Dhangekar has 1,02,108. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's (VBA) Vasant More is in third place with 1,18,32 votes.

Meanwhile, as the counting is underway in the Pune Lok Sabha seat along with all other seats in the country, Pratibha Dhangekar, wife of Congress' Pune candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, expressed confidence in his victory.

While speaking to FPJ, she said, "Like every other candidate, Dhangekar is trailing and leading, but the final victory will be his, and he will go to the Lok Sabha (Dhangekar saab Lok Sabha janewale hain)."

She also praised the other two candidates, BJP's Murlidhar Mohol and VBA's Vasant More, who are Dhangekar's PMC fellow corporators. However, she said, "But Dhangekar's work is not limited to just one part of the city like Kothrud and Katraj; he works for people from all parts of the Lok Sabha seat."

Constituency at glance

Since 1952, a Congress fortress 10 times, the Pune Lok Sabha seat had deserted the party on at least 7 occasions, aligning with some prevalent political 'wave' or a prominent candidate.

The city has sent four union ministers from here - NV Gadgil, Mohan Dharia, VN Gadgil, Suresh Kalmadi, besides a High Commissioner to the UK, NG Goray.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's Anil Shirole won the seat from the two-time Congress MP Kalmadi who came under a cloud of corruption, and in 2019, Bapat defeated Congress rival Mohan Joshi.