 Pune l Rename Shivajinagar Metro Station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Nagar Station: Siddharth Shirole
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Twitter/@metrorailpune

In what he termed as a small yet significant step towards honouring our beloved king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole formally requested MahaMetro Managing Director Dr Brijesh Dixit to rename Shivajinagar Metro Station on Friday.

In a letter written to Dixit, Shirole noted that the Shivajinagar area in Pune has several historical places like the Pune Municipal Corporation building, Ferguson College, IMD Office, and Savitribai Phule Pune University among others. 

He added, "The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a king of masses in a real sense. He established a strong rule with help of his united army and skill to unite people thereby creating a well-administered state for people. His managerial skills were as inspirational as his persona. Thus, to honour such a great king, I request you to rename the Shivajinagar Metro Station as 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Nagar Station'." 

article-image

