Pune: Junnar Court Sentences Man To 3 Years Imprisonment For Molesting Minor | Representative Image

Pune: In a significant verdict aimed at curbing crimes against children, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Junnar has found a man guilty of molesting a minor girl. Special Judge S.B. Shelar sentenced the accused to three years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

The incident dates back to 11th January 2020, within the jurisdiction of the Otur Police Station. The 17-year-old victim was washing clothes near a water tank close to her house when the accused, identified as Ramesh Sakharam Dabhade, approached her from behind, grabbed her, and molested her. Upon hearing the minor’s screams, her grandfather rushed to the scene to rescue her. The accused then allegedly subjected the grandfather to verbal abuse and issued death threats before fleeing.

Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged by the victim. The Otur police subsequently registered a case under Sections 354(A), 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), alongside Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation was spearheaded by the then-in-charge police inspector, Parshuram Kamble, who meticulously gathered evidence and submitted a comprehensive chargesheet against Dabhade.

During the trial, the prosecution presented robust evidence to establish the crime. Relying heavily on these arguments, the court held Dabhade guilty under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354(A) of the IPC. In addition to the three-year prison term and the financial penalty, Judge Shelar ruled that the accused would face an additional six months of simple imprisonment should he fail to pay the Rs 1,000 fine.

The successful conviction was the result of a coordinated effort by the law enforcement and legal teams.

The entire investigation and subsequent court proceedings were conducted under the direct guidance of Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill, Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Kumar, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dhananjay Patil. Additional Public Prosecutor G.K. Khode successfully represented the state during the trial.

Reacting to the final verdict, officials from the police department stated that the court’s decisive ruling sends a strict and uncompromising message to society against crimes targeting women and minor girls.