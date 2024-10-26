 Pune: Joint Operation by Crime Branch Raids Gambling Den at Janseva Bhojanalaya
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Joint Operation by Crime Branch Raids Gambling Den at Janseva Bhojanalaya

Pune: Joint Operation by Crime Branch Raids Gambling Den at Janseva Bhojanalaya

The action was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner (Crime 2) Rajendra Mulik, with support from Anti-Extortion Squads One and Two, the Anti-Robbery and Vehicle Theft Squad 1, and Units 1 and 5.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Joint Operation by Crime Branch Raids Gambling Den at Janseva Bhojanalaya |

A joint operation by the Pune crime branch targeted a gambling den on the first floor of Janseva Bhojanalaya. During the action, ₹1,00,250 in cash and 47 mobile phones were seized, and a total of 60 individuals, including the main accused, were detained.

This operation was conducted under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Upper Police Commissioner (Crime) Shailesh Balakawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle, and Commissioner (Crime) Ganesh Ingle.

Read Also
Pune: Residents Demand Urgent Action on Foot Over Bridge at Chandani Chowk Flyover for Pedestrian...
article-image

The action was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner (Crime 2) Rajendra Mulik, with support from Anti-Extortion Squads One and Two, the Anti-Robbery and Vehicle Theft Squad 1, and Units 1 and 5.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Dheeraj Ghate Likely to Get BJP Ticket for Kasba Assembly Seat Against Congress's Ravindra...

Pune: Dheeraj Ghate Likely to Get BJP Ticket for Kasba Assembly Seat Against Congress's Ravindra...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners; PM Modi Likely To Hold 12...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners; PM Modi Likely To Hold 12...

Pune: Joint Operation by Crime Branch Raids Gambling Den at Janseva Bhojanalaya

Pune: Joint Operation by Crime Branch Raids Gambling Den at Janseva Bhojanalaya

Pune: Prosecution Submits Draft Charges Against Seven in Porsche Accident Case

Pune: Prosecution Submits Draft Charges Against Seven in Porsche Accident Case

Police Crack Down On People keeping Lawrence Bishnoi, Dawood Ibrahim's Photos As DPs On Social Media

Police Crack Down On People keeping Lawrence Bishnoi, Dawood Ibrahim's Photos As DPs On Social Media