Pune: Joint Operation by Crime Branch Raids Gambling Den at Janseva Bhojanalaya |

A joint operation by the Pune crime branch targeted a gambling den on the first floor of Janseva Bhojanalaya. During the action, ₹1,00,250 in cash and 47 mobile phones were seized, and a total of 60 individuals, including the main accused, were detained.

This operation was conducted under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Upper Police Commissioner (Crime) Shailesh Balakawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle, and Commissioner (Crime) Ganesh Ingle.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner (Crime 2) Rajendra Mulik, with support from Anti-Extortion Squads One and Two, the Anti-Robbery and Vehicle Theft Squad 1, and Units 1 and 5.