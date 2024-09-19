 Pune: Inauguration of Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center on September 20 at Tikaram Jagannath College of Khadki Education Institute
In addition, Rakshatai Khadse will plant trees on the college premises as part of the Prime Minister's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Chairman of Khadki Education Institute, Krishnakumar Goyal, announced that the Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center, established in the college, will be inaugurated by Rakshatai Khadse, the Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Welfare.

He shared that the inauguration of the Central Government's "Developed India" and "My Bharat Portal" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take place online on Friday at 12 noon. During the event, Prime Minister Modi will present the benefits of the My Bharat Portal, the Developed India initiative, and various development strategies up to 2047 through a video conference.

It will be held in Dattaji Gaikwad Hall of Tikaram Jagannath College of Khadki Education Institute.

The program will feature Mangalprabhat Lodha (Minister, Ministry of Skill Development, State of Maharashtra), Chandrakant Patil (Minister of Higher and Technical Education, State of Maharashtra), MLA Siddharth Shirole, Rajesh Pande (Vice President, BJP, Maharashtra State), Vice Chairman of Khadki Cantonment Board, Duryodhan Bhapkar, and other public representatives. In addition, Rakshatai Khadse will plant trees on the college premises as part of the Prime Minister's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative.

