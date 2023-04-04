Pune: IMD forecasts light rains, followed by dip in temperature in next few days

Pune: IMD forecasts light rains, followed by dip in temperature in next 5 days | File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thundery activity, lightning and light to moderate rain in parts of the Pune district till April 8.

On April 7 and 8, the district is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30 - 40kmph) at isolated places.

The city witnessed a 36.6 Degrees Celsius maximum temperature on April 4. However, the parts of the city also witnessed light showers which brought the mercury down.

Recently, the Met Department predicted above-normal heatwave days are predicted in most parts of central, east and northwest India during this period.

It has also predicted a significantly higher number of heatwave days in Maharashtra along with several other states.

A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

India logged its hottest February this year since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the IMD.

However, above-normal rainfall (37.6 mm against a normal of 29.9 mm) due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check in March.

Rain/thundershowers very likley to occur at isolated places over parts of Maharashtra from 5th of April 2023.

येत्या 5 दिवसांत आपेक्षित तीव्र हवामानाचा इशारा I तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD… भेट द्यI