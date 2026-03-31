Pune: Iftar Gathering Attacked, Minorities Commission Seeks Urgent Police Action | SALMAN ANSARI

Pune: An alleged attack on members of the Muslim community during an Iftar gathering in Pune district has prompted intervention from the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, which has sought an urgent action-taken report from the police.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 13, 2026, at Aksarwadi, Bhiwari village, where around 14 people had assembled to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. According to a complaint submitted by Advocate Taj Siddiqui, an unidentified group allegedly attacked the gathering between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm.

The complaint states that the attack, taking place during a significant religious observance, has caused concern and unease within the local Muslim community.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Commission has written to the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Pune, directing that strict action be taken against those responsible under relevant legal provisions. It has also instructed the police to submit a detailed report on the action taken at the earliest.

As of now, police authorities have not issued an official statement regarding arrests or progress in the investigation.