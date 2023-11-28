Pune Hosts 'India Tech Talent League 2023,' Drawing Over 100 Companies |

Over 100 companies and organisations recently participated in the 'India Tech Talent League 2023,' a Pune-based tech conference focussing on 'Talent, Technology, Transformation.' The event featured discussions on challenges posed by cutting-edge tech like AI, robotics, and machine learning.

Dr JA Chowdhary, former Special Chief Secretary & IT Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, inaugurated the conference and gave a keynote address. He discussed how the startup ecosystem is evolving with emerging technologies and emphasised Pune's role as a thriving city for startups. He suggested that Indian startups shouldn't fear AI but should harness it positively for growth. He also highlighted the importance of guidance in handling new technologies, mentioning that while AI might lead to job displacement, individuals well-versed in these technologies can excel in the corporate world.

Dhwanit Malani, CEO of Bitwise, shared insights on AI's potential to revolutionise industries, stating it's crucial to comprehend its applications effectively. He emphasised the human element in ensuring the right application of AI in various sectors. He highlighted the need for caution in implementing AI to maximize its benefits and advised universities to integrate courses on data science, machine learning, and AI into their curriculum to prepare students for industry demands.