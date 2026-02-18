 Pune Hosts Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) Workshop On National Aquifer Mapping And Groundwater Sustainability
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Hosts Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) Workshop On National Aquifer Mapping And Groundwater Sustainability

Pune Hosts Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) Workshop On National Aquifer Mapping And Groundwater Sustainability

The workshop was inaugurated by Shri Mallinath Kalshetty, Additional Director General, YASHADA, Pune; Dr Vijay Pakhmode, Commissioner, Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency (GSDA), Pune; and Sachin Kalantre, Deputy Director General and Registrar, YASHADA, Pune

Press ReleaseUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Pune Hosts Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) Workshop On National Aquifer Mapping And Groundwater Sustainability | Sourced

Pune: The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Central Region, Nagpur, organised a state-level workshop on “Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Management: National Aquifer Mapping Findings and Data Dissemination” at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune, today. 

The workshop was inaugurated by Shri Mallinath Kalshetty, Additional Director General, YASHADA, Pune; Dr Vijay Pakhmode, Commissioner, Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency (GSDA), Pune; and Sachin Kalantre, Deputy Director General and Registrar, YASHADA, Pune.

Dr Umesh S. Balpande, Regional Director, CGWB, Central Region, Nagpur, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the importance of sustainable groundwater management and effective dissemination of aquifer data for informed decision-making.

Read Also
Pune Court Denies Bail To Sheetal Tejwani & Ravindra Taru In Rs 21 Crore Stamp Duty Scam Involving...
article-image

The workshop comprised three technical sessions.

FPJ Shorts
India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week
India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week
Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26| VIDEO
Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26| VIDEO
'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims
'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

Session I featured presentations on studies undertaken by CGWB under the National Aquifer Mapping Programme (NAQUIM) 1.0 and 2.0, along with data dissemination initiatives. Technical presentations were delivered by:

Smt Nelofar (Scientist–D) on studies under NAQUIM 1.0,

Ms Pournima Barahate (Scientist–D) on NAQUIM 2.0 studies

Shri S. S. Purty (Scientist–D) on activities under the PIB project,

Shri Rakesh Dewangan (Scientist–D) on groundwater quality in Maharashtra, and

Shri Nirmal Kumar Nanda (Scientist–C) on data dissemination initiatives of CGWB

Session II included presentations by representatives from various state government departments, including Bhagyashri Maggirwar, Deputy Director, GSDA; Ankit Dudeja, Director, National Water Academy (NWA); and Dr Sanjay Patil, Senior Scientist, Maharashtra Remote Sensing Applications Centre (MRSAC).
Session III showcased perspectives from private organisations, NGOs, and Gram Panchayat representatives. Dr Shrikant Gabale of Graphias Solutions Pvt. Ltd. presented on GIS technology and integrated AI approaches for groundwater management. Shri Ajit Phadnis of Primove Infrastructure Development Pvt. Ltd. discussed safeguarding and appreciation of drinking water resources.

Smt. Dipali Hirave and Shri Gajanan Lonkar, Jal Mitra from Karhati Gram Panchayat, Baramati, Pune, shared insights on community participation in groundwater management. Shri Namdeo Narnawhre from Paani Foundation briefed participants on the foundation’s groundwater conservation initiatives. Shri Raja Bhau Shelke of NAAM Foundation spoke on water conservation and public participation in resource management.

The workshop concluded with an address by Shekhar Gaikwad (IAS, Retd.), Additional Director General, YASHADA. The concluding session featured an interactive discussion among participants, subject experts, and CGWB officials, focusing on the effective utilisation of CGWB-generated data for sustainable development and groundwater management across the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Torna To Pratapgad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Witnesses The Living Legacy Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...
From Torna To Pratapgad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Witnesses The Living Legacy Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...
Jalgaon: Stormy Fight Between Two Policemen Over Duty Posting, Both Suspended
Jalgaon: Stormy Fight Between Two Policemen Over Duty Posting, Both Suspended
Four Raids In One Day By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Raise Alarms Over Drug Control In Pune District
Four Raids In One Day By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Raise Alarms Over Drug Control In Pune District
Pune Kidnapping Case: I Left On My Own Will, Says 21-Year-Old Indapur Woman In Video
Pune Kidnapping Case: I Left On My Own Will, Says 21-Year-Old Indapur Woman In Video
Nashik Launches ‘Plastic To Fuel’ Drive In 200 Schools Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027
Nashik Launches ‘Plastic To Fuel’ Drive In 200 Schools Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027