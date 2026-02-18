Pune Hosts Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) Workshop On National Aquifer Mapping And Groundwater Sustainability | Sourced

Pune: The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Central Region, Nagpur, organised a state-level workshop on “Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Management: National Aquifer Mapping Findings and Data Dissemination” at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune, today.

The workshop was inaugurated by Shri Mallinath Kalshetty, Additional Director General, YASHADA, Pune; Dr Vijay Pakhmode, Commissioner, Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency (GSDA), Pune; and Sachin Kalantre, Deputy Director General and Registrar, YASHADA, Pune.

Dr Umesh S. Balpande, Regional Director, CGWB, Central Region, Nagpur, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the importance of sustainable groundwater management and effective dissemination of aquifer data for informed decision-making.

The workshop comprised three technical sessions.

Session I featured presentations on studies undertaken by CGWB under the National Aquifer Mapping Programme (NAQUIM) 1.0 and 2.0, along with data dissemination initiatives. Technical presentations were delivered by:

Smt Nelofar (Scientist–D) on studies under NAQUIM 1.0,

Ms Pournima Barahate (Scientist–D) on NAQUIM 2.0 studies

Shri S. S. Purty (Scientist–D) on activities under the PIB project,

Shri Rakesh Dewangan (Scientist–D) on groundwater quality in Maharashtra, and

Shri Nirmal Kumar Nanda (Scientist–C) on data dissemination initiatives of CGWB

Session II included presentations by representatives from various state government departments, including Bhagyashri Maggirwar, Deputy Director, GSDA; Ankit Dudeja, Director, National Water Academy (NWA); and Dr Sanjay Patil, Senior Scientist, Maharashtra Remote Sensing Applications Centre (MRSAC).

Session III showcased perspectives from private organisations, NGOs, and Gram Panchayat representatives. Dr Shrikant Gabale of Graphias Solutions Pvt. Ltd. presented on GIS technology and integrated AI approaches for groundwater management. Shri Ajit Phadnis of Primove Infrastructure Development Pvt. Ltd. discussed safeguarding and appreciation of drinking water resources.

Smt. Dipali Hirave and Shri Gajanan Lonkar, Jal Mitra from Karhati Gram Panchayat, Baramati, Pune, shared insights on community participation in groundwater management. Shri Namdeo Narnawhre from Paani Foundation briefed participants on the foundation’s groundwater conservation initiatives. Shri Raja Bhau Shelke of NAAM Foundation spoke on water conservation and public participation in resource management.

The workshop concluded with an address by Shekhar Gaikwad (IAS, Retd.), Additional Director General, YASHADA. The concluding session featured an interactive discussion among participants, subject experts, and CGWB officials, focusing on the effective utilisation of CGWB-generated data for sustainable development and groundwater management across the state.