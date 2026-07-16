Pune: Fourth Warkari Woman Dies After Jejuri Truck Accident; Death Toll Rises To Four | Sourced

Pune: The death toll in the tragic road accident involving Warkaris near the Saswad–Jejuri road has risen to four after one of the injured women succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. The accident had taken place on Monday near the toll plaza after the Shri Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi reached Jejuri.

The deceased has been identified as Shailaja Dinkar Jagtap. She was among the four women who were seriously injured in the accident and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jejuri. Police confirmed that she died during treatment, taking the total number of fatalities to four.

According to police, a truck belonging to the Raghunath Maharaj Pokharbisikar Dindi from Loha taluka in Nanded district hit a group of seven Warkari women near the Belsar toll plaza on the Saswad–Jejuri road. The women were participating in the annual Wari pilgrimage when the accident occurred.

Three women had died before they could receive medical treatment. The remaining four injured women were admitted to a private hospital in Jejuri. Following Shailaja Jagtap's death, three women continue to undergo treatment.

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Police said the three women who died on the day of the accident were residents of Kasbe Digraj village in Sangli district. Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said the injured women are receiving medical care, and the condition of the remaining three patients is being closely monitored.

The incident occurred when thousands of devotees had gathered in Jejuri to welcome the Shri Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi. The accident has cast a shadow over the pilgrimage, with devotees expressing grief over the loss of the Warkari women.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident to determine the exact circumstances that led to the collision.