 Pune: Four-Year-Old Injured In Fresh Leopard Attack In Khed Tehsil’s Nimgaon Village
Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
Pune: Four-Year-Old Injured In Fresh Leopard Attack In Khed Tehsil’s Nimgaon Village | Sourced

Pune: Leopard attacks continue to create panic in Pune district, with a fresh incident reported from Khed tehsil. The incident happened in Nimgaon Village of Khed Tehsil on Tuesday morning, where a child was injured.

According to officials, a leopard attacked a four-and-a-half-year-old boy in the Nimgaon area of Khed Tehsil in Pune District on Tuesday evening at around 8.30 pm near his house while he was playing. The child, identified as Devansh Yogesh Gavhane, was reportedly grabbed by the neck and dragged for a few metres before locals intervened.

Local sources say that the boy's mother saved him from a tragic fate, as she was the one who saw the wildcat entering the vicinity and grabbing her child. She raised a huge alarm by shouting, and alert neighbours intervened. Panicked by this, the leopard ran away.

The boy was seriously injured, as he sustained injuries to his neck and face and was rushed to the Rural Hospital in Chandoli, near Rajugurunagar in Khed Teshil. Pune Rural Police officials said that the boy's condition is stable. The boy has a history of leopard attacks, too, according to available reports, but still, he bravely survived the attack again. Visuals of his treatment are going viral on social media, where netizens are applauding his spirit.

Forest officials have initiated a search operation in the area and heightened vigilance following the repeated leopard attacks in the region. The leopard hasn't been caught yet, and further investigation is underway.

