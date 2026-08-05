Pune: Fire Breaks Out At Zeeshan Restaurant In Viman Nagar, No Injuries Reported | Sourced

Pune: A major fire broke out at Zeeshan Restaurant Hyderabadi Biryani House in Viman Nagar on Wednesday, damaging a large part of the restaurant. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire officials, the fire is suspected to have started from the chimney attached to the restaurant's furnace. Within a short time, the flames spread through the building, affecting the ground floor and reaching the upper floors. The structure has two floors above the ground level and a terrace covered with a tin shed.

The blaze destroyed the restaurant's kitchen, dining area, furniture, chimney, exhaust system and several other pieces of equipment. Food stock, packaging material and other combustible items stored inside the premises also caught fire, adding to the damage.

Fire teams from the Yerawada and Dhanori Fire Stations reached the spot soon after receiving the alert. The firefighters managed to bring the fire under control within about 20 to 25 minutes. Cooling operations continued for another 30 to 45 minutes to ensure that the fire did not flare up again.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed. The total financial loss has also not been assessed. An investigation has been launched to determine the reason behind the incident.