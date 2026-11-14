Pune: FC Road Encroachments To Be Cleared, Alleged Hafta Nexus Among Officials Under Scrutiny, Says PMC Corporator Nivedita Ekbote | Sourced

ALISTER AUGUSTINE

PUNE, NOV 14

Pune: Growing encroachments on Fergusson College Road (FC Road), their alleged links with the municipal administration and the resulting concerns over women's safety have come under the spotlight, with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator Nivedita Ekbote assuring strict action against illegal occupations and warning that no leniency will be shown.

Ekbote said encroachments had been on the agenda since the corporators contested the election, but the problem had escalated significantly over the past few years. She pointed out that FC Road is an iconic destination, attracting students and youngsters, which has led to the growth of businesses, eateries and other commercial establishments. However, increasing encroachments have affected the area.

“Every time we take action against encroachments, they return within a short period. We are following up on this issue daily,” she said, adding that the Municipal Commissioner had assured them that encroachments would not be allowed to continue. She also said Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol had recently instructed the Commissioner to remove all encroachments from front margins, side margins and roads without showing favouritism.

Responding to allegations by fellow corporator Ravindra Salegaonkar that enforcement squads were collecting hafta from street vendors, with an alleged nexus extending to senior officials, Ekbote said the claims needed serious examination.

“If encroachments are supposedly removed every Monday, why do they reappear? If there are financial dealings behind this, it is certainly a matter that needs to be investigated,” she said, adding that the allegations, if substantiated, would cause serious embarrassment to the civic administration.

Ekbote denied any political patronage to the encroachers, asserting that local MLA Siddharth Shirole, Mohol and the corporators were united in demanding action. She also said they would seek police intervention if required.

Expressing concern over a recent incident involving a young woman's video going viral on social media, Ekbote said women's safety could not be compromised.

“As a college principal, I am particularly concerned about the safety of girl students who frequently visit this area,” she said.

She added that she had personally spoken to the Municipal Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone I, Rishikesh Rawale, assuring citizens that the encroachment and women's safety issues would be addressed at the earliest.