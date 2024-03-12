 Pune: Entrepreneur Sanjay Ghodawat Inspires Discipline And Self-Reflection At Tikaram Jagannath College's Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony
Ghodawat encouraged students to face challenges with courage and prioritise self-confidence in decision-making.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Entrepreneur Sanjay Ghodawat emphasised the importance of discipline, sincerity, and self-reflection for students striving for success during the annual prize distribution ceremony at Tikaram Jagannath College of Arts, Commerce, and Science organised by Khadki Education Society. Ghodawat encouraged students to face challenges with courage and prioritise self-confidence in decision-making.

The event, attended by Khadki Education Society's President Krishnakumar Goyal, Vice President Anil Mehta, Secretary Anand Chhajed, college Principal Dr Sanjay Chakne, staff and students, recognised outstanding achievements in education, culture, and sports. A total of 168 students and 22 teachers were honoured for their noteworthy contributions.

President Krishnakumar Goyal motivated students to embrace challenges and strive for their loftiest aspirations through perseverance. Dr Sanjay Chakane also provided insights.

