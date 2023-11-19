Pune: 'Eagle Eyes’ Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary |

The No.3 Royal Indian Air Force Provost & Security Flight marked its Platinum Jubilee Anniversary from November 15-17.

Originally established at Ghorpadi, Pune, the unit, nicknamed 'Eagle Eyes,' played a pivotal role during the conflicts with Pakistan in 1965 and 1971.

The unit, later known as 3 Provost & Security Unit, relocated to Akash Nagar, Pune, in 1991. During the anniversary celebration on November 17, a special Unit Medallion was released to commemorate the occasion.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Air Cmde AS Saraph VSM, Air Cmde Ashutosh Vaidya, Air Cmde Shekhar Yadav, Air Cmde Sunil T Ninan, and Gp Capt Tejveer Singh VSM. Wg Cdr TN Swamy, the Commanding Officer & Assistant Provost Marshal, expressed gratitude to the Air Force authorities, Maharashtra Police, and Civil Administration for their unwavering support in executing the unit's professional responsibilities.

