Pune: DY Patil PGDM Institute Celebrates Second Convocation Ceremony | Sourced

Pune: D Y Patil PGDM Institute, Akurdi, celebrated its second convocation ceremony for the 2024-26 batch on Oct 24, marking a significant milestone in the institute's journey. The ceremony celebrated the academic achievements of the graduating students.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of D Y Patil PGDM Institute Director Shalaka Parker and Dr D Y Patil Educational Complex Campus Director Rear Admiral (Retd) Amit Vikram.

Times School of Media, Bennett University, Dean and Professor Sumit Narula attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while Bandhan Agritech Pvt Ltd Managing Director Prashant Dharpure was the guest of honour.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr D Y Patil Pratishthan Trustee Tejas S Patil, D Y Patil International University Vice-Chancellor Manish Bhalla and principals of colleges under the Dr D Y Patil Educational Complex.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Controller of Examinations Sagar Deshmukh, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, faculty members, parents and everyone who contributed to the event.

The institute congratulated the graduating batch and wished the students continued success, purposeful leadership and a bright future.