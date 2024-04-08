Pune: Dr Sanjay Upadhye Advocates Keys To Lifelong Happiness At Tanushree Garbhasanskar Parivar Event

Renowned orator Dr Sanjay Upadhye emphasised the keys to lifelong happiness: acknowledging one's existence, daily self-reflection, resolving conflicts with others, maintaining physical fitness, and embracing continuous learning.

He was speaking at an event organised by Tanushree Garbhasanskar Parivar in memory of Mansukhalaji Gugle at Sanskriti Lawn, Sai Chowk, New Sangvi. He was honoured with the inaugural 'Tanushree Jan Sanskar Award'. The award, presented by Supriya Gugle, Dr Anil Gugle, and Dr Tanvi Gugle, included a citation, memento and shawl. Additionally, Dr Sanjay Upadhye's book 'Mudra Shakti' was released by Gopal Bohra, Anil Sharma, and other dignitaries.

The event was graced by actress Shivani Sonar, Dr Yash Velankar, actress Gargi Phule, actress Prajakt Hanamghar, child artist Anya Tekavade, Dr Sunimay Damle, Dr Sugandha Ranade, Brahmakumari Sanjeevani Didi, and Dr Anup Bharti.

Dr Sanjay Upadhye shared his insights, suggesting a shift towards humour rather than philosophy for a happier life. He stressed the importance of self-acceptance, confidence, and mindfulness, highlighting their role in combating unhappiness.

Dr Supriya Gugle noted the detrimental effects of mobile phones on human rhythm, advocating for programs like these to reconnect individuals with themselves.

Dr Anup Bharti cautioned against the adverse impact of excessive mobile phone usage on mental health, especially among children, urging for moderation in screen time.

Dr Yash Velankar emphasised the significance of mindfulness in counteracting the negative effects of mobile phone-induced overthinking.

The event also included felicitations for Kishore Khabia, Shubhangi Damle, Vijay Jakatdar, Pravin Khabia, Usha Jain, and others, followed by a musical program themed 'Mile Sur Hamara Tumhara', moderated by Bhagyashree Kashyap.