Pune: Domestic Help Arrested For Stealing ₹30 Lakhs Worth Of Gold, Silver Jewellery From Employer's Home | Sourced

Pune: Deccan Police have arrested a 59-year-old domestic worker for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery worth nearly Rs 30 lakh from his employer's house in Pune. The police have recovered the entire stolen property, including around 20 tolas of gold and silver ornaments.

The accused has been identified as Shahaji Laxman Dhobale (59), a resident of Janwadi. He was working as a domestic help at the complainant's residence.

According to the police, the theft came to light after the family found that gold and silver jewellery belonging to their elderly mother was missing from a cupboard in her room. Suspecting theft, they approached Deccan Police Station and lodged a complaint.

During the investigation, suspicion fell on Dhobale, who had regular access to the house because of his work. The Deccan Police detection team launched a probe and collected technical as well as local intelligence to trace him.

The police located Dhobale and brought him to the police station for questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to stealing the jewellery from the cupboard in the elderly woman's room.

Dhobale was arrested on July 10. Based on the information provided by him, the police recovered the stolen jewellery, including around 20 tolas of gold and silver ornaments collectively valued at nearly Rs 30 lakh.

Senior Police Inspector Runal Mulla said the detection team's prompt investigation led to the quick arrest of the accused and the successful recovery of the entire stolen property.